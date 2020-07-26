1/
Linda P. Hoskins
1947 - 2020
Linda P. Hoskins GRANBURY--Linda P. Hoskins, 72, of Granbury passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. SERVICE: will be held at a later date. Linda was born Sept. 10, 1947, in Arlington, Texas, to Maurice and Margaret Peeples. She was as good of a mom as they come, and she helped raise her grandchildren. Linda was very intelligent: she worked in the accounting department for General Dynamics and Lockheed for 27 years. She was an excellent golfer, and she hit two holes in ones. She loved to entertain and bake, and her specialty was pistachio upside down cake. Linda was a clean freak, who loved to dance and who made bears for family and friends in her spare time. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Wendy Michelle Earney. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her daughter, Shari Gerik; son, Thomas Derr; grandsons, Christopher Sparkman and Justin Rainey; great-grandson, Blaze Sparkman; sister, Venice Peterson; brother,: Gary Peeples; and aunt, Freddie Payne.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
(817) 573-3000
