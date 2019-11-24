|
|
Linda Paulette Brown ARLINGTON--Linda Paulette Brown, 73, of Arlington passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with her family at her side. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at The Church on Rush Creek Green Oaks Campus in Arlington. Interment follows in Emerald Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Linda was born Oct. 7, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Louie Oldham and Madeline Williams Oldham. Linda married her high school sweetheart, Geoffrey Brown, in 1965 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. Linda was a devoted Christian woman and mother. She attended The Church on Rush Creek for quite some time. Linda worked in the office of pediatrician, Dr. Moayyad, for over 20 years. Linda's greatest pride and joy was her family, including her family of friends. She spoiled her granddaughters who were the light of her life. She truly loved her family and home. In her spare time, Linda loved to cook, work in her yard, and was an avid Rangers' fan. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her son, Steve Brown and wife, Kimberly; daughter, Carrie Weber and husband, Chris; granddaughters, Taylor and Kylie; sister, Debbie Lemley and husband, Bennie; brother, Randall Oldham; and sister-in-law, Barbra Brown.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019