Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church on Rush Creek Green Oaks Campus
Arlington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Paulette Brown


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Paulette Brown Obituary
Linda Paulette Brown ARLINGTON--Linda Paulette Brown, 73, of Arlington passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with her family at her side. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at The Church on Rush Creek Green Oaks Campus in Arlington. Interment follows in Emerald Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Linda was born Oct. 7, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of Louie Oldham and Madeline Williams Oldham. Linda married her high school sweetheart, Geoffrey Brown, in 1965 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. Linda was a devoted Christian woman and mother. She attended The Church on Rush Creek for quite some time. Linda worked in the office of pediatrician, Dr. Moayyad, for over 20 years. Linda's greatest pride and joy was her family, including her family of friends. She spoiled her granddaughters who were the light of her life. She truly loved her family and home. In her spare time, Linda loved to cook, work in her yard, and was an avid Rangers' fan. SURVIVORS: Linda is survived by her son, Steve Brown and wife, Kimberly; daughter, Carrie Weber and husband, Chris; granddaughters, Taylor and Kylie; sister, Debbie Lemley and husband, Bennie; brother, Randall Oldham; and sister-in-law, Barbra Brown.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -