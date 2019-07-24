Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Messiah Baptist Church
7101 Baker Blvd
Richland Hills, TX
Linda Pettigrew


1943 - 2019
Linda Pettigrew NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Linda Lee Latham Pettigrew, 76, of North Richland Hills, Texas, obtained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church, 7101 Baker Blvd., Richland Hills, Texas, 76118. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center, 7301 Iron Horse Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX 76180. Linda was born in St. Joseph Hospital of Fort Worth on Feb. 10, 1943, to Veta Herring Latham and Warren Latham. She attended Messiah Baptist Church of North Richland Hills with her sister-in-love, Jennifer Latham. Even though she soldiered through two unexpected vascular surgeries, with the diagnosis of never walking again, her will and body refused to accept the words, and proved the doctors and surgeons wrong by returning to her home and gradually regaining strength and the use of her legs. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Veta Latham Elder; brother, David Latham; and grandson, Aaron Parrish. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Gaskins and husband, Jimmie, of Forestburg, Texas, Lorri Newsom and husband, Tommy, of Arlington, Texas, and Allyson Parrish and husband, Randall, of Azle, Texas; as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We would be remiss if we failed to mention that she is also survived by her furry children, Sammie and So Big.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019
