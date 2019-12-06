|
Linda Rodriguez FORT WORTH--Linda Rodriguez, 72, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. SERVICE: Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle Plante; husband, Earl J. Rodriguez Sr.; daughter, Ruby Ramos; and son-in-law, Jose Ramos. SURVIVORS: Sons, Earl J. Rodriguez Jr., Daniel Rodriguez and wife, Audra; grandchildren, Eric "Pumkin" Mutz Zavala and husband, Joshua, Jackie "Pippi" Ramos, Adrian "AD" Ramos and wife, Patty, Jacob Rodriguez, Alfredo Gomez, Halie Gomez, Hannah Gomez, Izaya DH Ramos; sister, Lois 'LuLu" Plante of Winger, MN. Known as "Granny" by her great-grandchildren, Granny we will always love you, Aayden Ramos, Zachary Ramos, Joey Ramos, Kaysen Ramos, Ariah Gomez and Jaysen Ramos.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019