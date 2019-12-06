Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Rodriguez Obituary
Linda Rodriguez FORT WORTH--Linda Rodriguez, 72, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. SERVICE: Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Mount Olivet. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle Plante; husband, Earl J. Rodriguez Sr.; daughter, Ruby Ramos; and son-in-law, Jose Ramos. SURVIVORS: Sons, Earl J. Rodriguez Jr., Daniel Rodriguez and wife, Audra; grandchildren, Eric "Pumkin" Mutz Zavala and husband, Joshua, Jackie "Pippi" Ramos, Adrian "AD" Ramos and wife, Patty, Jacob Rodriguez, Alfredo Gomez, Halie Gomez, Hannah Gomez, Izaya DH Ramos; sister, Lois 'LuLu" Plante of Winger, MN. Known as "Granny" by her great-grandchildren, Granny we will always love you, Aayden Ramos, Zachary Ramos, Joey Ramos, Kaysen Ramos, Ariah Gomez and Jaysen Ramos.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -