Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Linda Rose Jorgensen Gerhart


1961 - 2019
Linda Rose Jorgensen Gerhart MANSFIELD--On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Linda Rose Jorgensen Gerhart, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 57. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Skyvue Funeral Home in Mansfield, Texas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home. Interment: at a later date in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: May be sent to the . She was preceded in death by her parents, Edvard and Margaret Jorgensen. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 39 years, David Gerhart Sr.; sons, David Jr. (Amberley), Patrick (Samantha), Daniel; and grandchildren, Emma and Luke, all of Mansfield, Texas. She also leaves behind six sisters, two brothers, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends and family that will all miss her dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019
