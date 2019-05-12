Services Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 817-336-0584 Resources More Obituaries for Linda Roark Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Ruth Roark

Obituary Condolences Flowers Linda Ruth Roark FORT WORTH--Linda Ruth Roark, 68, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at a Dallas, Texas, hospital. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel, Live Oak Room. Linda was born in Alpine, Texas. Her early years on her parents' ranch were endless days playing with her two older siblings until moving into Alpine for grade school. Her love of history and land began on her ranch. Her grandfathers, I.C. Roark and Rufe Murrah, had both been early day ranchers in West Texas and the Big Bend area starting around 1905. Linda enjoyed relating many stories of their lives and became the family expert on our genealogy and history. She was raised and educated in Alpine, and spent most of her life in Brewster County. Following the untimely death of her father in 1966, Linda moved into her grandfather's Holland Hotel in Alpine working at the hotel with her aunt, Gertrude Davis, learning bookkeeping skills that would help her the rest of her life. She cared for her grandfather, I.C. Roark, until his death in 1968. During the 1970s, she devoted herself to a varied career in Terlingua and Study Butte in South Brewster County. She was engaged in the tourism business, leading float trips along the Rio Grande River and working at The Villa De La Mina Guest Ranch alongside her very close friends, the owners, Glen and Donna Pepper. She often brought her brothers and sisters to stay at the Villa during the summer. The Peppers would be her mentors for the rest of her life. Linda was always a lively conversationalist and met many amazing people who visited or lived in the area during those 10 years, Linda decided it was time to focus on her education. She would graduate from Sul Ross State University in 1984 with a BA degree and then onto Texas State University Paralegal School in 1985, Always drawn to real estate and oil and gas law she worked as a landman for many years. Linda was an excellent cook, often studying her collection of cookbooks for relaxation. She was an avid reader on all subjects and enjoyed discussing books and authors. She had lifelong friends that she loved to visit with. Reminiscing for hours over the phone with family and friends was one of her favorite things to do! Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James Clifton and Ruth Murrah Roark; two nephews, Bryan Clifton Brady and Allen Giddens Jr.; and her very dear friend of 25 years, Don Looney. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Jim Roark, George and Becky Roark, and Joe and Tami Roark; sisters, Verna Roark, Allen and Muriel Giddens, Wayne and Bobbie Paul, and Don and Kasi Brady; nieces, Katy Barbera, Allison Roark, Sarah Giddens, Laura Grant, Emily Paul and Sophia Roark; and nephews, Clifford Giddens, Ross Roark and Reagan Roark. Linda was cared for the last 12 years of her life by Amber Felker Seely. Amber has become a dear friend to the rest of the family.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries