Linda Ruth Tipton Smith NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Linda Ruth Tipton Smith of Hurst, Texas went to be with her Lord & Savior April 30, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid Cities Blvd., N. Richland Hills, Texas. Interment at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Family will receive visitors 9 a.m., Thursday, May 2 at Forest Ridge. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Shady Oaks Baptist Church or to a . Born April 6, 1929 to George Aaron Tipton Jr. and Martha Gertrude Robertson in Waco, Texas. Preceding Ruth in death were her parents, husband of 55 years, Layne Alton Smith and daughter, Linda Ellen Purdy. SURVIVORS: Sons, Gary Layne Smith, Sr. and wife, Sindy of Seguin, Texas, Steven Joseph Smith of Kansas City, Miss., and Donald Craig Smith of Hurst, Texas; Sister, Judy Bartos Zgarba and husband, Bill of Wimberly, Texas; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 2, 2019