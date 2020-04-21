|
|
Linda S. Hall FORT WORTH--Linda S. Hall, 77, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, from complications of heart disease. FUNERAL: Honoring Linda's request, there will be no services. She donated her body to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas through the Willed Body Program. MEMORIALS: Expressions of sympathy may be made through donations to The Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster, Fort Worth, TX 76103 or the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, P.O. Box 2144, Fort Worth, TX 76113. Linda was born May 17, 1942, in Nashville, Tenn., and moved to Fort Worth in 1956. After graduating from R.L. Paschal High School in 1960, she completed her business certification from the Fort Worth School of Business. She retired from Lockheed Martin Aerospace Company as administrative assistant specialist where she worked for 28 years, and was previously secretary at the Regional Office of Texas Rehabilitation Commission. After retirement, Linda was a convention representative for the Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau and also volunteered at their downtown administrative office. Special Thanks: The family would like to give special thanks to her end of life care team, through Heart to Heart Hospice and The Borrowed Sister Senior Care Services, for their exceptional care and compassion. Ms. Hall was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Peggy Saunders; her sister, Joyce Wood Stokes; and the father of her children, Ben Winsett. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Tina Winsett; son, Monte Winsett; grandchildren, Kenneth Holt and wife, Keely, Erica and Andy Hall, Sheldon Sager, Austin Holt and wife, Amber, Paige Holt, Halli Jade Ferrell; great-grandsons, Samuel and Alexander Holt; nephew, Russ Wood; cousins in California, North Carolina, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Florida and Tennessee; numerous friends and animals; and a Mom to many.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2020