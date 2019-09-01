|
Linda S. Stalcup FORT WORTH--Linda S. Roberts Stalcup passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, at the age of 73. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held in remembrance of Linda at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the All About Antiques store on the east side of the square in downtown Jacksboro. Born in Jacksboro, Texas, Linda was a 1964 graduate of JHS and a longtime employee of the State of Texas, Department of Health and Human Services. In 1986 she married Royce Stalcup in Waxahachie, Texas. They enjoyed dividing their time between homes in Jacksboro and Fort Worth. Linda and Royce shared a love of antiques, and together they owned and operated All About Antiques, a store in downtown Jacksboro. Linda was known and loved for her cheerful and humorous disposition, kind and generous spirit, and Southern hospitality. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sue Roberts of Jacksboro. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Royce Stalcup; brothers John Roberts and wife, Joye, of Alba, Texas, Pete Roberts and wife, Carol, of Woodland Park, Colo.; nephews, Trey Roberts and wife, Sandy, of Aledo, Texas, Travis Roberts of Austin, Texas; and niece, Laura Roberts of Weatherford, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019