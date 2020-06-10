Linda Sarah Flores Adrian FORT WORTH--It is with sad heavy hearts we announce the death of Linda Sarah Flores Adrian, born Jan. 24, 1948, and transcended to Heaven Saturday, June 6, 2020. SERVICE: A private chapel service will be held Friday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 10 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Linda Sarah Flores Adrian was married to Pete Gaona Adrian Jr. for 51 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Linda graduated from Texas Wesleyan University and Texas Christian University. She was a former Fort Worth ISD principal and was a current Tarrant County College instructor. She has touched the lives of so many with her open arms, unconditional love, generosity and kindness. She will truly be missed. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy Flores Sr. and Aurora Rivera Flores; and brother, David Flores. SURVIVORS: Husband, Pete Adrian; son, Anthony Adrian (Betsy); daughter, Denise Hernandez (David); 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Rudy Flores Jr. (Gail); and sister, Gloria Ewbank (David).