Linda Shafer Sprinkel NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Linda Shafer Sprinkel, 76, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 745 W. Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Philip Presbyterian Church where she and her husband, Ray, were married Nov. 30, 1967. Linda was born July 21, 1942, in Owens to the late Talmadge and Leota Shafer. She graduated from Birdville High School in 1960. Linda started her career in accounting and retired after 50 years. After the death of her hdusband in 2016, Linda became very active in her church. She was a deacon and volunteered at St. Philip. Not only was Linda beautiful, but she was also kind, sweet and very loyal to her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ray; son, Reed Sprinkel; sister, Bonnie LaCourse; and her parents. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jolyn Walling (Barry) and Sharon Madlena (Steve); son, Gregg Sprinkel (LaRae); grandchildren, Ryan Walling, Blake Walling, Brandon Sprinkel (Jaylyn),Tanner Sprinkel (Mollie), Garrett Madlena, Dawson Madlena, Stan Widman (Stephanie) and Taylor Newberry (Nick); eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Sanders (Les), Sharon Carlen (Don) and Tammy West (Mark); and several nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019