Linda Slater BURLESON--Linda Slater, 76, of Burleson -- this sweet woman joined her Heavenly Father and the love of her life --Wednesday, March 25, 2020. INTERMENT: Greenwood Memorial Park. Celebration of life: We will have a glorious celebration of her life at a later date. MEMORIALS: If you wish to honor her, please consider a donation to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation. Linda's faith was strong and she didn't have a problem sharing it. She loved her people fiercely and was adored in return. She filled many roles throughout her life, and her favorite one involved all the little ones that surrounded her. Linda was preceded in death by her much-loved husband, Don W. Slater. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Gina Tipton; son, Don Wesley Slater and wife, Carol; granddaughters, Ashley Stidham and husband, Michael, Whitney Tennison and significant other, Bryan Delong, and Grace Slater; grandson, Jeremy Tipton; great-grandchildren, Trey Mcdonald, Madison Palm, Baylee Simmonds, Kinzie McCurdy, Cadence Gozdowski, Jaxon Tennison; soon-to-be great-grandsons, Ryley and Owen Delong; and the Ethel to her Lucy, Penny Repp. Linda was a little party waiting to happen, and she will be dearly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 30, 2020