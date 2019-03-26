|
Linda Sue Cornelison FORT WORTH--Linda Sue Cornelison, 68, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Baumgardner Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: 2 p.m. in Eagle Springs Cemetery in McGregor, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Baumgardner Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Husband, Ron Cornelison; daughters, Elisha Gordon and husband, Howard, Jessica Curb and husband, Jon; brothers, Don Thompson and wife, Audrey, Andrew Andreason and wife, Ann, Pete Peleberg and wife, Jenny; sister, Louise Rodgers; and five grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019