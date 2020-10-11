1/1
Linda Sue Tyler
1945 - 2020
Linda Sue Tyler
August 15, 1945 - October 8, 2020
Stephenville, Texas - Linda Sue Tyler, 75, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Stephenville.
Graveside service is 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Pleasant Grove #2 Cemetery. Open visitation will be Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Boyd.
Rev. Clint Jones will officiate.
Linda was born August 15, 1945 to Charlie Grover and Edna Rose (McCraw) Tyler in Rhome. She was a retired office worker and was a member of Temple Hall United Methodist Church in Granbury.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Tyler; and nephews, Aaron and Brian Tyler.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Charlotte Turner of Stephenville; 2 brothers, Calvin M. Tyler and wife Mary of Harrison, Arkansas and Jerry W. Tyler and wife Fran of Salem, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove #2 Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-2211
