Linda Sue TylerAugust 15, 1945 - October 8, 2020Stephenville, Texas - Linda Sue Tyler, 75, went to be with our Lord Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Stephenville.Graveside service is 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Pleasant Grove #2 Cemetery. Open visitation will be Tuesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Boyd.Rev. Clint Jones will officiate.Linda was born August 15, 1945 to Charlie Grover and Edna Rose (McCraw) Tyler in Rhome. She was a retired office worker and was a member of Temple Hall United Methodist Church in Granbury.She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Tyler; and nephews, Aaron and Brian Tyler.Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Charlotte Turner of Stephenville; 2 brothers, Calvin M. Tyler and wife Mary of Harrison, Arkansas and Jerry W. Tyler and wife Fran of Salem, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.