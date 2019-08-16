|
Linda Thomson FORT WORTH - Linda "Jane" (Rasco) Thomson, age 76, answered God's call on Monday, August 5, 2019, after a brief illness. SERVICE: A memorial for Jane will be held at 2:00PM on 8/19/2019 in the Faith Chapel at Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano. Jane was born on January 22, 1943 to Eula Mae (Lohn) Rasco and Rufus Walter Rasco in Abilene, Texas, sister to Betty, Patsy, and Joe. She was a free spirit who enjoyed life and a strong Christian. Jane received a B.A. and M.A. in English, and a school administrator certificate from Texas Christian University. She taught English at Western Hills, Southwest, and Paschal. She was a frequent counselor to her students and a staunch advocate for her fellow teachers. SURVIVORS: Jane is survived by her husband, James Edward Thomson; 4 children, Debra, Linda, Tolli, and James Brian; and several grand-children and step-grand-children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019