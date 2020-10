Linda Vernell MaloneMay 2, 1944 - October 21, 2020Hico, Texas - Linda Vernell Murray Malone, 76, went to heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.Graveside service: 1:00 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.Linda was born in Fort Worth where she grew up. She eventually moved to Burleson when she married Casey Dane Malone. They raised their family in Burleson before moving to Hico.Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Casey Malone; daughter, Nancy Delinda Malone; and great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Brooke Blackmon.Survivors: Children, Belynda Sanders and Ron Lomax, Sandra Stewart and Allan Adams, and Patrick Malone and Lynsay Malone; grandchildren, Steven Blackmon, John Allan Sanders, Jeremy Sanders, William Stewart, Wesley Stewart and Walker Stewart; and many great-grandchildren.