Linda Wiley

September 11, 1953 - September 4, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Linda passed peacefully from this life Sept. 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1953 to Billie J. and Robbie Morton Faries of Itasca, Tx. The family moved to Lake Worth in 1964 and Linda attended school in Azle. She worked for Tarrant County Sherrif's Dept. for over 30 years and had run for Constable.She had spent the past 2 years in an assisted living facility in Granbury.

Linda is survived by her son, Jason Scott Day, granddaughters, Konztance and Hannah Day of Burleson, Tx, brother Billlie J. Faries, Jr. and wife Barbara of Granbury, uncles, Bob Faries of Ft. Worth, Bud and wife Daries Faries of Weatherford; extended family and many devoted friends.

Final arrangements will be handled by Smart Cremations and interment in Itasca beside her beloved parents.





