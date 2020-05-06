Lisa Ann Prazak FORT WORTH--Lisa Ann Prazak 53, of Fort Worth passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, in the Masonic Cemetery, Caldwell, Texas. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Lisa was born Nov. 3, 1966, in Fort Worth to her parents, Archie and Edith Greenhaw. Lisa met and married her soulmate, Doug, and they were married for 20 years. Their passion was spending time hunting and fishing with family and friends. Lisa will be missed by all who knew her. Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Prazak; and her parents, Archie and Edith Greenhaw. SURVIVORS: Lisa is survived by her daughter, Amy Prazak and Chris; son, Brian Prazak and wife, Amanda; grandsons, Aiden Prazak and Andrew Prazak; sister, Kimberly Karim; brothers, Clyde Howell and Harold Howell; sister, Sharon Loeke; brother-in-law, Dewayne Prazak and wife, Sue, of Fort Worth; sister-in-law, Robin Johnson and husband, Gary, of Bryan; sister-in-law, Elaine Haskins and husband, Larry, of Caldwell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store