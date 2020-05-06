Lisa Ann Prazak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Ann Prazak FORT WORTH--Lisa Ann Prazak 53, of Fort Worth passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, in the Masonic Cemetery, Caldwell, Texas. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Lisa was born Nov. 3, 1966, in Fort Worth to her parents, Archie and Edith Greenhaw. Lisa met and married her soulmate, Doug, and they were married for 20 years. Their passion was spending time hunting and fishing with family and friends. Lisa will be missed by all who knew her. Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Prazak; and her parents, Archie and Edith Greenhaw. SURVIVORS: Lisa is survived by her daughter, Amy Prazak and Chris; son, Brian Prazak and wife, Amanda; grandsons, Aiden Prazak and Andrew Prazak; sister, Kimberly Karim; brothers, Clyde Howell and Harold Howell; sister, Sharon Loeke; brother-in-law, Dewayne Prazak and wife, Sue, of Fort Worth; sister-in-law, Robin Johnson and husband, Gary, of Bryan; sister-in-law, Elaine Haskins and husband, Larry, of Caldwell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAY
8
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Masonic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved