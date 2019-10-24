Home

Lisa Marie Anderson Obituary
Lisa Marie Anderson FORT WORTH -- Lisa Marie Anderson, daughter of Billie B. Gaddy and Carson Ross Gaddy (deceased), passed away on October 19, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Lisa went to TCU briefly and majored in Environmental Science. She was a member of the First Christian Church and was attending University Christian Church. She was a welder at Baker Hughes Mining Tools and a Resident Care Attendant at the Samaritan House. Lisa was a volunteer in the community. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and family. She will be missed. HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES OF TEXAS 300 N. Bridge 325-597-1977 Brady, Texas 76825
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019
