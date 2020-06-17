Lisa Tucker Elrod
Lisa Tucker Elrod SOUTHLAKE--Lisa Tucker Elrod passed away on June 11, 2020 in Carrollton, at the age of 63. SERVICE: Visitation will be held on June 18, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home with a graveside to follow at Rolling Oaks Memorial Center in Coppell, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents LD and Janet Tucker. SURVIVORS: The Fort Worth native and current Southlake resident is survived by her spouse, John Elrod; Children, John Elrod, II and Michael Elrod; Grandchildren, Kailey, Ashleigh, and Addisyn Elrod and Siblings, Shelley and Barry Tucker.

Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.
