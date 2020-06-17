Lloyd Curtis Nicholson HONEY GROVE--Lloyd Curtis Nicholson, passed away June 13, 2020 at the age of 91 at a senior care residence in Fort Worth with his wife by his side. SERVICE: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 410 Hickory St, Honey Grove. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church. Rev. Casey Rogers will officiate. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Honey Grove. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Christian Care Communities and Services of Fort Worth or the First Baptist Church Honey Grove. He was born February 26, 1929 in Fannin County. He is preceded in death by his parents, young grandson, Nicky, sisters, Ann Tomblin and Loretta Nicholson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Nina Gene McKinney Nicholson; sons, Steven, Ricky (wife Teresa), Ronald (wife Terri); and one daughter, Melody Nicholson; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Nicholson Pearson, numerous nieces, nephews and other loved ones. To convey condolences or sign an online registry please visit www.coopersorrells.com
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.