Lloyd Day

March 29, 1930 - October 6, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Lloyd Franklin Day, Sr., 90, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by family in Fort Worth, Texas.

Born in Middlebury, Vermont, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jane Bly, and traveled the world including all 50 United States with her. Over 69 years of marriage, they had four children, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Korean War veteran, Lloyd served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He earned an engineering degree from Tufts University and worked 20 years at LTV Aerospace in Grand Prairie and 20 years at Freightliner in Portland, Oregon, where he was plant manager. Lloyd always put God first, and while working for LTV, he earned a masters of divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He helped start churches across the Pacific Northwest and served as associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Portland, Oregon.

As a boy, Lloyd helped run the Ripton Country Store owned by his parents, Edson Day and Helen Smith. He was the youngest of five male siblings.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Barbara, and four children; Barbara (Dr. Robert) Allen of North Richland Hills, Texas; Beach (Teresa) Day of Alexandria, Minnesota; Heather (Joseph) Pfeiffer, PhD, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Lloyd (Lisa) Day, Jr. of Fort Worth; and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many friends and acquaintances who respected his integrity, intellect and commitment to his faith.

The memorial service is 2 p.m., Nov. 12 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.





