1/1
Lloyd Day
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Day
March 29, 1930 - October 6, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Lloyd Franklin Day, Sr., 90, passed away Oct. 6, 2020 surrounded by family in Fort Worth, Texas.
Born in Middlebury, Vermont, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jane Bly, and traveled the world including all 50 United States with her. Over 69 years of marriage, they had four children, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Korean War veteran, Lloyd served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He earned an engineering degree from Tufts University and worked 20 years at LTV Aerospace in Grand Prairie and 20 years at Freightliner in Portland, Oregon, where he was plant manager. Lloyd always put God first, and while working for LTV, he earned a masters of divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He helped start churches across the Pacific Northwest and served as associate pastor at First Baptist Church of Portland, Oregon.
As a boy, Lloyd helped run the Ripton Country Store owned by his parents, Edson Day and Helen Smith. He was the youngest of five male siblings.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Barbara, and four children; Barbara (Dr. Robert) Allen of North Richland Hills, Texas; Beach (Teresa) Day of Alexandria, Minnesota; Heather (Joseph) Pfeiffer, PhD, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Lloyd (Lisa) Day, Jr. of Fort Worth; and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many friends and acquaintances who respected his integrity, intellect and commitment to his faith.
The memorial service is 2 p.m., Nov. 12 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
DFW National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Such a sweet and thoughtful man. Always had a pleasant hello for everyone. May the family be comforted at this very difficult time.
Carol Ferranti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved