Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
713 E Harwood Road
Bedford, TX
Lloyd Hillock HURST--Lloyd Hillock, 72, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Fort Worth. MASS: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Michael's Church, 713 E Harwood Road, in Bedford. A luncheon reception will follow in the Parish Hall. All his friends are invited to help celebrate his life. Since Lloyd willed his body to science for medical research, there is no funeral service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, his friends are welcome to make a donation to St. Michael's Parish.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
