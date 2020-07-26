Lloyd Hugh Redd SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH--Our beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and dearest friend, Lloyd Hugh Redd, passed away at age 94 on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lloyd was born the sixth of seven children to Lemuel Burton Redd and Cynthia Irene Hatch in Blanding, Utah, on June 6, 1926. A veteran of World War II, Lloyd was an infantryman in Luzon, Philippines, and part of the Allied occupation of Japan. After returning from Japan in 1946, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the East Central States, primarily to the Cherokee Nation of North Carolina. Lloyd was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a religious leader to congregations throughout North Texas. He and his wife, Shirley, served as missionaries together later in life. Throughout his life Lloyd was a mentor at home, at church and in the workplace. He was a successful businessman, retiring as the president of Tandy Leather Company in 1976. Lloyd had a sharp mind and quick wit. He traveled the world and made friends wherever he went. SURVIVORS: Lloyd is survived by his sister, Jewell Adams; his children, Susan (Marlon), Fran (Art), Hugh (Cindy), Tom (April) and John (Nicole); 18 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; a sister; grandson, John Robert Elliott Redd II; and great-grandson, Nicholas Santilli. FUNERAL: Due to the COVID-19 constraints, services will be limited to the immediate family. A Zoom broadcast of the funeral is available to extended family and friends. Please email LloydReddFuneral@gmail.com to receive an invitation to participate. Please note your first and last name on the request. Thank you for your love and support of Lloyd throughout his life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to your favorite charity
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to your favorite charity, and they thank you in advance for your generosity.