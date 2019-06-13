|
Lloyd L. Whitten ARLINGTON -- Lloyd Lindle Whitten, 77, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Arlington Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4409 Pleasantview Drive, Arlington. Interment: White Rose Cemetery, Wills Point, Texas. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Lloyd was born on March 22, 1942 in Leesville, La. to W.C. Whitten and Hallie Spraggins Whitten. An Arlington resident for the past 50 years, he was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. A longtime physical therapist in Arlington, he enjoyed serving others and loving people. Lloyd enjoyed junk, old cars and working in his yard. He was a great communicator and a great piddler. Lloyd dearly loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Whitten in 1982; sister, Helen in 2015; and great-granddaughter, Christiana in 2007. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife of 48 years, Carol Edwards Whitten; sons, Marvin Whitten and David John Rosamond and wife, Tina; daughters, Debbie Denham, and Brenda Denison and husband, Mike; brothers, Wesley Whitten and wife, Alyce, L.J. Whitten and wife, Elaine, Paul Whitten and Kenneth Whitten; sister, Betty Matheny; grandchildren, Dennis, Jessica, Megan and husband, Adam, Brian, Morgan; 6 great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Dennis, Mila, Greyson, Maysie and Deakin; and a host of family members and friends.
