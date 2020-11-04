L.O. "Jack" Paslay

September 7, 1933 - November 1, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - L.O. "Jack" Paslay, 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

Funeral: Private graveside service for family members, Crowley Cemetery, Crowley, Texas.

Memorials: Community Hospice of Fort Worth or Mission Arlington.

Jack retired from the YMCA, Burroughs (Unisys Corp) and was a

member of the First Baptist Church of Arlington. Jack never met a stranger and had a heart for service and love. He was a positive influence for many people throughout his life and will always be remembered and loved.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jo Evelyn Paslay; parents, Jake Paslay, Sr., and Ida Elizabeth McCurry Paslay; brothers, Marvin Paslay, Wesley Paslay and Jake Paslay, Jr.; and sisters, Wanda McLain and Flora Jane Matthews.

Survivors: Son, R. Clay Paslay and wife, Teresa of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Jackie Paslay of Colorado and Marcus Paslay and wife, Emily of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Walker Beal, Henley Paslay and Hudson Paslay; sister, Elizabeth Malicoat of Burleson; and numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.







