Loeta Russell McCleery

September 16, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Loeta Russell McCleery, daughter, mother, wife, nurse, nurturer, and advocate, left behind the challenges and limitations of this life for one final adventure to her eternal resting place Sept. 16.

A lifelong Texan with a heart for travel – witnessed by time spent as a health care administrator in Colorado – Loeta spent all of her free time exploring… be it the mountains of CO, the pine tree-lined back roads of East Texas, or other places that fueled her trademark sense of adventure.

Over the course of a 40-year career as a Registered Nurse, she specialized in Nursery ICU, Home Health, Rehabilitative Care, and Health Care Administration, caring for young and old.

Loeta always thought of others first. She was happiest making others happy. Her truest comfort was providing comfort for others, whether as a chaperone for the Texas Girls' Choir, or doubling as a Secret Santa on her home health visits, delivering gifts, and the spirit of Christmas, her favorite holiday.

She leaves behind loving parents; a devoted husband; a daughter who strives to live up to her example; a large and extended family; and many treasured friends. The challenges of COVID-19 delay our ability to celebrate her life together. We look forward to a time in 2021 when we can do so.

A memorial fund has been established with her favorite charity: Texas Girls' Choir, 4449 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX, 76107.





