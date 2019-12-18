|
|
Loftin Verdery Witcher Jr. FORT WORTH--Loftin Verdery Witcher Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11, 2019. Mr. Witcher was 88. SERVICE: A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Tarrant Area Food Bank or Presbyterian Night Shelter, on which boards Loftin had served, or a in his memory. Born Feb. 14, 1931, in Eastland, Loftin was the second child born to Loftin and Edith Witcher. After graduating from R.L. Paschal High School and Texas Tech University with a degree in civil engineering, he went to Officer Candidate School and served as an active duty officer in the Navy for three years. He then founded and ran Witcher Construction Company & Witcher Properties in Fort Worth for over 30 years. Loftin (aka "Poppy") was always active and lived his life to the fullest. He skied in Crested Butte and Vail, Colo., into his early 80s and ran his first of two marathons at age 75, having secretly trained for his first, the Cowtown, only telling family members on the day of the race that he wouldn't be running his usual 10k. Poppy loved his projects whether it was redoing antique cars, fishing in the Brazos River, teaching his children's friends how to water ski or welding yard art from scrap material. In addition to those listed above, Loftin also served on many other community boards in Fort Worth, including Streams and Valleys and the YMCA where he had been a member at the Downtown branch since childhood, and one term as an elected FWISD school board member. Loftin was an active member of the Church of Christ, Scientist and held various positions there, including head groundskeeper/maintenance man. Loftin was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; and his daughter-in-law, Kimberley Denning Witcher. SURVIVORS: In addition to Carol Ann Witcher, his wife of 56 years, Loftin is survived by his son, Rusty, and his children, Grace, Luke and Ethan, of Denver; daughter, Jill Black and her husband, Doug Black, and their children, Turner, Avery and Wyn, of Fort Worth. He is also survived by his niece, Karin Giabbai and her husband, Pat, of Arkansas; his sisterin-law, Patsy Jo Cowan of Cleburne; and many nieces and nephews in the Cowan clan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019