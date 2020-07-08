Lois Elizabeth Vinson Harrison NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Lois Elizabeth Vinson Harrison, 95, went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 9 a.m. Friday, July 10, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Assistance Network, 3500 Noble Ave., Fort Worth, TX, 76111, or North Richland Hills Baptist Church Stronger Together Fund, 6955 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, TX, 76180. Lois was born Jan. 13, 1925, in Anson, Texas, to Virgil and Bessie Lee Fulgham Vinson. She met and married her husband of 66 years, Alan Oliver Harrison, in 1943. After moving numerous times during Alan's time in the Army, in 1950 they moved to Fort Worth, where she began a career of raising their two sons, Robert and Roger. Lois became a cosmetologist and had her own beauty shop in their home for many years. When Alan was transferred to Killeen, she established the cosmetology department at Killeen High School, where she remained a fixture for over 20 years, making an impact in so many students lives. When Lois and Alan retired, they returned to Fort Worth to be near their family. They enjoyed traveling together, and especially loved bringing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren along on their many adventures. She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother who, as a skilled seamstress, made countless clothes and costumes, and, in turn, passed along her passion for sewing to the next generations. Lois will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, generous heart, fashion-forward style, and unconditional love. She and Alan loved the Lord and were faithful in the several churches they were a part of during their lifetime together. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Alan; and brother, Gene. SURVIVORS: Sister, Lenora Davis of Abilene; sons, Robert Harrison and wife, Charlene, of North Richland Hills, Roger Harrison and wife, Pam, of San Antonio; grandchildren, Robin Hancock and husband, Kelly, Tricia Marshall and husband, Michael, Alli Kubiak and husband, Dan, Molly Taylor and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Chloe Cox and husband, Greg, Skylar Frederick and husband, Aaron, Harrison Hancock, Cole Marshall, Connor Marshall, Dale Kubiak, Audrey Kubiak, Ruby Taylor; and great-great-grandson, Oliver Cox. The family would like to thank the staff at Green Valley Healthcare and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care and attention to Lois.