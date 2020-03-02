Home

Lois Evelyn Ross Williams

Lois Evelyn Ross Williams Obituary
Lois Evelyn Ross Williams FORT WORTH--Lois Evelyn Ross Williams at the age of 76 passed on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Wesley Chapel AME Church, 711 W. 29th St. Wake: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the church. SURVIVORS: Cherished by her sons, Johnny Wright (Lisa), Reginald Williams (Maria); her daughters, Michelle Donatto (Audwin) and Stacey Umunna (Arnold); and grandchildren, Remington, Schade, Margeaux, Cameron, Raphael, Randy, Darius, Kennedy, Meredith, Elijah, Arnold Jr., Nnamdi, and Chidera.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 2, 2020
