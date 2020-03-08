|
Lois Geraldine Kimball BEDFORD--Lois Geraldine Kimball, 80, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at a Bedford, Texas, care facility, where she had resided since November 2015. ENTOMBMENT: Lois will be entombed with her late husband Bobby Lee Kimball at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo, Texas, at a later date. Lois was born May 6, 1939, in Davenport, Iowa. She was the second child of four born to Paul Clifton and Zella Geraldine Wiegand. Lois graduated high school in Wauwatosa, Wis. Lois expressed her joy and spirit as a cheerleader both at "Tosa" High and the University of Dubuque, Iowa. Her family moved to Texas where Lois received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Texas Christian University. Lois was raised in the Presbyterian Church, enjoyed church camp and being a camp counselor. She loved to sing, write poetry, play piano, and loved her many dogs. Lois wrote biographical articles for the San Jacinto United Methodist Church newsletter, "The Voice," and for the Second Chance Foundation Newsletter, both in Amarillo, Texas. In 2003, Lois received a Certificate of Completion from Amarillo College for "Hospice: Approach to Living with Dying." The experience Lois encountered during her husband's hospice service provided a direction for Lois to become part of their community. Lois wrote about hospice, "They are the most caring people I have ever met." Lois' family appreciates the services she received from La Dora Nursing and Rehab Center in Bedford, Texas, and the Envoy Hospice Service. Lois was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Lee Kimball; parents, Paul and Zella (Jerry) Wiegand; brother, Melvin Douglas Wiegand; and nephew, John David Wiegand. SURVIVORS: Brothers, David and Clay Wiegand and their extended families; and brother Mel's extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020