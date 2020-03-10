|
Lois Jean Stanton PLANO--Lois Jean Stanton, 93, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Plano, Texas, following a brief illness. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Moore Funeral Home on Davis Road in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be should sent to the . Lois was born Dec. 1, 1926, to Clifford and Lois Salter in Coulee City, Wash. She graduated from Ephrata High School in Eastern Washington in 1943 and then soon moved with her family to Bremerton, Wash. After Lois moved to Bremerton, Wash., she entered the workforce. In early 1947, she met her husband-to-be who was a professional baseball player at the time for the local Class A Bremerton BlueJackets. Six weeks after meeting, they were married June 11, 1947, at homeplate. Lois was foremost a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Lois was a nurturing person, especially to younger family members. When her husband re-entered the military in 1951, and stayed until retirement in 1974, her skills were put to the test due to the constant relocating that is the lot of Air Force pilots. She enjoyed this challenge, something that she expressed many times later in life. Lois and Col. Stanton moved to Arlington following his retirement, and she lived there for 40 years. They were members of First Presbyterian Church in Arlington. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley; and husband, USAF Col. James D. Stanton. SURVIVORS: Lois is survived by her sons, James (Patsy) Stanton of McKinney, Texas and Thomas (Kathleen) Stanton of Waco, Texas; and her daughter, Robin (Holli) Stanton of Los Angeles, Calif. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, Jimmy Stanton, Erin Stanton Hammond, Clinton Stanton, and Ryan Stanton; and nine great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to Prestonwood Court in Plano, Texas for the care and special attention that Lois received since she moved there to Memory Care in 2012.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2020