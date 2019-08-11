|
|
Lois L. Brock GORDON--Lois L. Brock, 87, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, after a stroke. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Sandburg Room of Mount Olivet. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Lois was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Mount Judea, Ark., to Bess and Floyd Heffley. She received her degree in speech pathology from Texas Woman's University and worked for the Northwest ISD. Lois lived in Keller until 1998, when she moved to Gordon. She attended the Gordon Church of Christ. Lois was very active in all of her family's lives, and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were so important to her. She knew so much family history and often told wonderful stories. Her memories were a family treasure. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; children, Cristi, Tamela and Allen; her parents; six brothers; and a grandson-in-law, Daniel Adams. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Paul Brock (Cheryl); sister, Anna Cline; grandchildren, Tamela Adams, Kendra Kirksey (Michael), Crisjena Kline (Shad), Callen McLendon (Tracy), and Cameron Brock; great-grandchildren, Colby Adams, Maddi Kirksey, Masen Kirksey, Wilson Adams, Michael Kirksey III, KariGrace Adams, Jordan McLendon, Owen McLendon, Madison Kline; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019