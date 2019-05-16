Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lois Mae Ray Price


Lois Mae Ray Price
Lois Mae Ray Price Obituary
Lois Mae Ray Price HALTOM CITY -- Lois Mae Ray Price, 96, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Open Visitation: Friday at Mount Olivet. Lois was born on Aug. 25, 1922 in Dorchester, Texas to Alvin and Betty Ray. She graduated high school at 17 and moved to Fort Worth, where she went to work as a bookkeeper. At 22, she met and married J.C. Price. They had one son, John Robert Price. Her working years include a buyer for Stripling-Cox woman's wear and bookkeeper for South Fort Worth State Bank. She was with the bank for 22 years that saw her not only as a bookkeeper, but a customer service rep and in charge of safety deposit boxes. Lois was a charter member of the Midtown Church of Christ in 2001, moved her membership to Northwest Church of Christ and latest her membership at Birdville Church. After the death of J.C. Price, she was married to W.R. Humble for five years. After his death, she was married to H.L. Null. When she had a debilitating fall in December 2015, she moved to Lakewood Village where she made new friends and ran into some old friends. SURVIVORS: her daughter-in-law, Melinda Price; granddaughter, Summer Price Hutto; step-children, Linda and Michael Russell, Rosanna and Joe Werry, Larry Null and Ronnie Null; her beloved nephew, Jerry Fry; and other nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 16, 2019
