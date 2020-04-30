|
Lois Marie Frye HURST -- Lois Marie Frye passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Tampa Florida after a brief illness. She was 95. SERVICE: Private graveside service Friday, May 1st 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 30th 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation might consider Bethesda Community Church, 4700 N. Beach St., Haltom City, TX 76137, the , 2630 West Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76102, or the . Lois was born February 16, 1925 in Dyersburg, Tennessee and grew up in Tampa, Florida. Already a war widow at age 19, she met a young B-17 pilot, Harvey L. Frye, and six weeks later they were married on June 9, 1944. He was the love of her life and they had a beautiful life together for 69 1/2 years until Harvey passed on December 30, 2013. She had a special gift for working with children and spent much of her adult life working in child care. Most recently, she worked at Children's Courtyard in Bedford, retiring in 2019 at age 94. The building at Children's Courtyard bears a plaque with her name in honor of her 20 years of service. Lois enjoyed reading, travelling, eating at nice restaurants and attending church. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her church and her pastor. Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will remain in the hearts of her loving family and all who knew her. SURVIVORS: Sons, Harvey L. Frye, Jr. and Robert D. Frye (Kristen); grandchildren, Katy A. Bonnano, Harvey L. Frye III (Maelynn) and Jordan F. Frye; sister, Betty J. Campbell, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2020