Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
First United Methodist Church in Baker Chapel
122 N. Center St.
Grand Prairie, TX
Lois Robison BURLESON Lois A. Robison passed away Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 pm, Saturday, June 15, at First United Methodist Church in Baker Chapel, 122 N. Center St., Grand Prairie. Lois was born Sept. 4, 1933 in Huntsville, Texas, to W.C. and Lettie Randolph. Lois was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, teacher, homemaker and friend, just to name a few. SURVIVORS: Sons, Steve and Allen; daughters, Vickie, Kathi, and Carol.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019
