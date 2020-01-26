|
|
Lola Sue Bixby IOWA PARK--Lola Sue Bixby, 57, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Iowa Park, Texas. SERVICE: Wichita Falls service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Iowa Park Healthcare Center. Interment: Cope Cemetery in Rendon, Texas, on a date that is to be determined. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. Lola was born Sept. 15, 1962, in Mansfield, Texas, to Raymond Clarence Bixby and Juanita Louis Williams Bixby. Lola loved watching cooking shows, reading magazines, singing and dancing, and joking around. She was very loved by all who had the pleasure of being around her and will be missed deeply. Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Juanita and Raymond Bixby, and her big brother, Ray Lee. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Emilee and husband, Ronny; her grandson, Trip of Wichita Falls; her sister, Linda Dalton of Walnut Springs; her brother, Tim Bixby and wife, Sandra, of Mansfield; sister-in-law, Pam Bixby of Mansfield; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Lola's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Iowa Park Healthcare Center for their exceptional care and the love they showed Lola. AULDS FUNERAL HOME Archer City, 940-574-4422 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020