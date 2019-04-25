|
Lola "Peaches" Wallace ARLINGTON -- Lola "Peaches" Wallace, 91, died on April 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m., Saturday, Kennedale United Methodist Church, 229 W. 4th Street. Interment will be at Laurel Land Memorial Park immediately following services. Family visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. at the church immediately before the funeral. MEMORIALS: donations requested to Kennedale United Methodist Church or the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children-Dallas. She was native born Texan. Peaches was a member of Kennedale United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than sixty years. She worked in a variety of administrative assistant, banking, and mortgage positions in the Fort Worth/Arlington area. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home and traveling. Peaches is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ivan Lee Wallace; her daughter, Ivanell Wallace; her parents; siblings; and a number of extended family. SURVIVORS: her daughter, LeAnn Wallace Reed (husband, Timothy); and grandson, Jesse. Also survived by daughter, Maria Wallace Reed (husband, Stephen); and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019