Loma D. Bernecker AZLE -- Loma Dell Bernecker, 90, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed into the arms of Jesus, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at White's Azle Chapel. Interment: Ash Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at White's Azle Funeral Home. Loma Dell was born April 28, 1928 in Granbury to the late Val and Annie Mae Collins Martin. She attended church at Ash Creek Baptist Church for many years. Loma dearly loved her family and spending time with them. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lewis Robert Bernecker Jr.; daughters, Sherry Brock and Valorie Miers; son, Lewis Robert Bernecker III. SURVIVORS: Mary Chandler and husband, James; brother, Val Martin Jr.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019