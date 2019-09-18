Home

Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
North Fort Worth Baptist Church
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Acton Cemetery
Loma Jean Smith Lykins


1933 - 2019
Loma Jean Smith Lykins
Loma Jean Smith Lykins NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Loma Jean Smith Lykins went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at North Fort Worth Baptist Church. Interment: 3 p.m. in Acton Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Mount Olivet. Loma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Joe "Lucky" Lykins and they had two sons, Forrest Joe Jr. and James Kevin Lykins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019
