|
|
Loma Jean Smith Lykins NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Loma Jean Smith Lykins went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at North Fort Worth Baptist Church. Interment: 3 p.m. in Acton Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Mount Olivet. Loma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Joe "Lucky" Lykins and they had two sons, Forrest Joe Jr. and James Kevin Lykins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019