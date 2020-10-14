Lometa F. Jenkins

October 10, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Lometa Jenkins died on October 10, 2020.

Services: A private family service will be held with interment at Greenwood Mausoleum.

Memorials: Expressions of sympathy and love may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth or Presbyterian Night Shelter.

Lometa was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she served faithfully. She was a devoted friend and loved by those who knew her. When asked about her life, Lometa said "My life was richer because I learned to listen!" She was preceded in death by her husband, B. G. Jenkins.

The family would like to thank Trae Powell for her loving care, along with Community Healthcare of Fort Worth, especially Erin Massey.

Survivors: Daughters, Sharon Johnson, Sandra Keel(Joe); grandchildren, Tonya Aikin, Richard Johnson(Megan); great-grandchildren, Jett Aikin, Camille and Maris Johnson; and Esther Duty, a long-time helper, friend of the family, and caregiver to the end.







