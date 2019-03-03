Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lon Burks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lon Roy Burks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lon Roy Burks Obituary
Lon Roy Burks FORT WORTH--Lon Roy Burks, 71, of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Roy was born Oct. 12, 1947, and always had a positive attitude and great sense of humor. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Burks and Gloria Marie Mead, and sister, Nina Horney. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; son, David; daughter, Jessica and her husband, Adam Deshler; sister, Katherine and her husband, Michael Fialho Sr.; sisters-in-law, Tracy Criddle and Terri Fisher; and grandchildren, Eric, Rebekah, Kaitlyn and Jack Deshler. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.