Lon Roy Burks FORT WORTH--Lon Roy Burks, 71, of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Roy was born Oct. 12, 1947, and always had a positive attitude and great sense of humor. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, G.W. Burks and Gloria Marie Mead, and sister, Nina Horney. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; son, David; daughter, Jessica and her husband, Adam Deshler; sister, Katherine and her husband, Michael Fialho Sr.; sisters-in-law, Tracy Criddle and Terri Fisher; and grandchildren, Eric, Rebekah, Kaitlyn and Jack Deshler. NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019