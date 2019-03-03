Loneta D. "Tut" Ramsey FORT WORTH--Loneta D."Tut" Ramsey, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019, with her family at her bedside. REQUIEM EUCHARIST: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Graveside service will be held for our west Texas friends and family at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Old Cemetery in Andrews, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tut's name to the All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Tut was born July 29, 1919, in Hamilton, Texas, to Cleo and Owen Doggett. On June 15, 1947, she married Dr. Richard R. Ramsey in Fort Worth. The newlywed couple lived in Odessa for a short time before moving to Andrews, Texas, where Dick started his medical practice. Tut and Dick built their lives an raised their children in Andrews, Texas. Tut enjoyed life to the fullest. She had an infectious personality and was blessed with many friends. She thoroughly enjoyed travel, golf, bridge, poker and animals of all kinds. She was a wonderful cook and spent countless hours reading and working crossword puzzles. Tut was an avid sports fan always following the PGA and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church and River Crest Country Club. Tut was predeceased by her infant daughter, Sarah Alice Ramsey; her husband, Dr. Richard R. Ramsey; and her brother, Vernon Gene Doggett. The family would like to thank the staff at the Westmore Assisted Living Center, Michel with Encompass as well as other devoted caregivers who helped her with loving kindness in her later years. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sons, Gordon Ramsey and wife, Ivey, of Fort Worth, and Matt Ramsey and his wife, Judy, of Dallas; grandchildren, Richard Matthew Ramsey of Fort Worth, Hayden Brooks Ramsey of Bridger, Montana, Richard Owen Ramsey and his wife, Ellen, of Dallas, Nicholas Steward Ramsey and his wife, Braeden of Houston, Elizabeth Mason Ramsey of Dallas, Cameron Bennet Stewart of Fort Worth, and Nathan Henderson Kite of Fort Worth. Tut is survived by one great-grandchild, Richard Owen Ramsey Jr. of Dallas; and by numerous nieces and nephews.



