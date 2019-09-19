Home

Paul Funeral Home
208 Charles St
Marlin, TX 76661
(254) 803-2901
Lonnie D. Ford Jr. Obituary
Lonnie D. Ford, Jr. FT. WORTH -- Lonnie D. Ford, Jr. Aug. 28, 1947 ~ Sept. 10, 2019 FUNERAL: Saturday, Sept. 21 at Goodwill Bapt. Church, Lott, Texas at 12 Noon. A Wake will be held Friday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at New Bethel CIC Church, Ft. Worth. Mr. Ford was retired from the City of Ft. Worth after over 19 years. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mildred Ford; son, Lonnie D. Ford, III of Dusputanta, Va.; daughters, Tamara Ford of Waco, Texas and Melody Langs of Crowley. PAUL FUNERAL HOME 208 Charles Street Marlin, Texas 76661 254-803-2901
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019
