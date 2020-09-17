Lonnie Evans
September 7, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Lonnie B. Evans, 79 passed away Mon., Sept. 7, 2020.
Celebration of Life: 11 AM Sat., Sept. 19 at Macedonia M.B.C. 2712 South Freeway. Visitation: Fri., 12 PM -4 PM at Bedford Funeral Home.
Survivors: Left with fond memories, children Delores Evans, Richard Evans, Jr., Carol Johnson, and Ronald Evans (Deborah); four siblings; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 17, 2020.