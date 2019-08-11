Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Lee Jones Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie Lee Jones Sr. Obituary
Lonnie Lee Jones Sr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Lonnie L. Jones Sr. went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service and burial were held at DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: If one wishes to honor Lonnie's life, his favorite charities are the Masonic Home for Children and Youth and the . Lonnie L. Jones Sr. was a 1947 graduate of Waxahachie High School and grandson of the late Alonzo and Dollie Eeds, who settled in Ellis County around 1900. They farmed in the Boyce community for 50 years. Lonnie served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a member of the 136th Texas Air National Guard. He retired with 43 years military service. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Arlington 738 for over 50 years. A Baptist at heart, he attended Haltom Road Baptist Church. His priorities were God, country, family, and friends. Lonnie never met a person he did not like. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his cherished wife, Derilda, and went to be with our Lord on his 63rd wedding anniversary. He is also survived by children, Lonnie Jr., Laura and Ben Pinson, Lynette and Doug Riggen; along with grandsons, Brendan and McKenna and Sean Riggen. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www. star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now