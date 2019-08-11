|
Lonnie Lee Jones Sr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Lonnie L. Jones Sr. went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service and burial were held at DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: If one wishes to honor Lonnie's life, his favorite charities are the Masonic Home for Children and Youth and the . Lonnie L. Jones Sr. was a 1947 graduate of Waxahachie High School and grandson of the late Alonzo and Dollie Eeds, who settled in Ellis County around 1900. They farmed in the Boyce community for 50 years. Lonnie served in the U.S. Army in Korea and was a member of the 136th Texas Air National Guard. He retired with 43 years military service. He was a member of Masonic Lodge Arlington 738 for over 50 years. A Baptist at heart, he attended Haltom Road Baptist Church. His priorities were God, country, family, and friends. Lonnie never met a person he did not like. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his cherished wife, Derilda, and went to be with our Lord on his 63rd wedding anniversary. He is also survived by children, Lonnie Jr., Laura and Ben Pinson, Lynette and Doug Riggen; along with grandsons, Brendan and McKenna and Sean Riggen. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www. star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019