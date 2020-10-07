Lonnie Noble
October 4, 2020
Paradise, Texas - Memorial services for Lonnie Hayden Noble III, 69, of Paradise, Texas will be held at a later date. Lonnie passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Decatur, Texas.
He was born December 21, 1950 to Lonnie Hayden Noble, Jr. and wife Billie (Newman) Noble in Fort Worth, Texas. He married the love of his life Tracy Norris on October 17, 1969, and were soon to celebrate their 51st anniversary.
Lonnie worked for the same company for almost 48 years, Horn Paint Company of Fort Worth. An interesting note is that Lonnie was rejected by the US Military, citing him as being colorblind, but Lonnie spent almost five decades working successfully as the general manager of this paint manufacturing company.
His favorite thing was to ride around in his 2-door Jeep with the top down, exploring the countryside. He loved to travel and go camping, with Colorado being his favorite place to go.
He courageously fought cancer for three years, and yet, the only time Lonnie missed work was during days of treatment. He even helped wife Tracy when she found she had breast cancer.
When the couple would be called back for their individual chemo treatments, they would comment, "See you later. Love you, bye."
Lonnie leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Tracy Noble of Paradise; sons Jonathan Hayden Noble and wife Angie of Iowa, Louisiana, and Matthew Lee Noble and wife LeeAnn of Boyd, Texas; brothers Lannie Noble of Paradise, and Larry of Fort Worth; sisters Lonita Jeter of Fort Worth, Texas, Kathy Ashmore and husband Mike of Fort Worth; grandchildren Dylan Hayden Noble of Paradise, and Cheyenne Simpson of Indiana; and three great-granddaughters Charleigh, Emberly and Adelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Kaci Noble; and sister Barbara Kuykendal.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Until Lonnie and Tracy meet again, "See you later. Love you, bye."