Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Lonnie Raymond Whitehead

Lonnie Raymond Whitehead Obituary
Lonnie Raymond Whitehead CLEBURNE--Lonnie R. Whitehead, "Cotton," 87, of Cleburne passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Chapel. Pastor Neale B. Oliver will officiate. Interment: Cleburne Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: May be made to Community Hospice House of Texas, 301 Medpark Circle, Burleson, TX 76028. Lonnie was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Cleburne to Lonnie Guston and Maggie May Easdon Whitehead. Lonnie proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a supervisor in the Water Treatment Department for the City of Cleburne and was a member of Henderson Street Baptist Church and of the Elks Lodge. Lonnie was preceded in death by his first wife, Johnnie V. Whitehead; parents; three sisters; and one brother. SURVIVORS: Lonnie is survived by his wife, Inetta Whitehead of Cleburne; children, Lonnie Whitehead of Cleburne, Letha Schwartz and husband, Ronnie, of Cleburne, James Whitehead and wife, Shelia, of Rio Vista, Jeff Whitehead and wife, Tina, of Cleburne and Lea Shackleford and husband, Larry, of Rio Vista; brother, Earl Whitehead and wife, Catherine, of Cleburne; sister, Earline Cudd and husband, Kenneth, of Corpus Christi; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019
