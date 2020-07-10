Lora Ellen Elliott ALEDO -- Lora Ellen Elliott, 56, a devoted daughter, beautiful wife and wonderful friend to all who knew her, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Lora was born Jan. 30, 1964, to Richard and Bonita Elliott and was a lifelong resident of Aledo. She was a graduate of Western Hills High School in Fort Worth and Austin College in Sherman. She was a longtime employee of the Fort Worth Zoo, ultimately retiring from H.R. administration in 2017, to devote more time to her mother and family. Lora loved to travel and was able to see much of the world. She was an avid reader of both classic and contemporary literature. Other interests included gardening, nature, pets, music and art. Museums were always on the "must see" list when visiting a new city. Lora was preceded in death by her father, Richard A. Elliott. SURVIVORS: Husband, Scott Lehman; mother, Bonita Wilson Elliott; brothers and their wives, Tommy and Marjorie Elliott and Steve and Jo Anne Elliott; father and mother-in-law, Neal and Shirley Lehman; brother-in-law, David Lehman; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.