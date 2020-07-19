Lora Jean Strickland FORT WORTH--Lora Jean Strickland, 91, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, Texas. Graveside Service: 2:15 p.m.m in East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford with Robbie Holder officiating. Lora Jean was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Haskell, Texas, to Harold Milton Scruggs and Eula Iva Baugh Scruggs. She married Troy A. Strickland on Dec. 30, 1944. The two met while living on farms across a field from each other and riding on the same school bus together. She worked several years in the cafeteria at Natha Howell Elementary School for Fort Worth ISD. Lora Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Troy A. Strickland; her parents; two brothers, Maurice Scruggs and Joe Scruggs; sister, Helen Herring; and son-in-law, Garry Wilkerson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Donna Wilkerson of North Richland Hills; son, Danny Strickland and wife, Rae, of Haltom City; grandchildren, Triesha Gross and husband, Tony, Diana Lewis and husband, Matt, Stacy Reeves and husband, Bobby, David Strickland, Kali Strickland; great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryan Reeves, Haylee and Hayden Gross, Logan and Lauren Lewis, Bailey and Raeley Rowden.