Lora Jean Strickland
1928 - 2020
Lora Jean Strickland FORT WORTH--Lora Jean Strickland, 91, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. VISITATION: 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, Texas. Graveside Service: 2:15 p.m.m in East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford with Robbie Holder officiating. Lora Jean was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Haskell, Texas, to Harold Milton Scruggs and Eula Iva Baugh Scruggs. She married Troy A. Strickland on Dec. 30, 1944. The two met while living on farms across a field from each other and riding on the same school bus together. She worked several years in the cafeteria at Natha Howell Elementary School for Fort Worth ISD. Lora Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Troy A. Strickland; her parents; two brothers, Maurice Scruggs and Joe Scruggs; sister, Helen Herring; and son-in-law, Garry Wilkerson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Donna Wilkerson of North Richland Hills; son, Danny Strickland and wife, Rae, of Haltom City; grandchildren, Triesha Gross and husband, Tony, Diana Lewis and husband, Matt, Stacy Reeves and husband, Bobby, David Strickland, Kali Strickland; great-grandchildren, Riley and Ryan Reeves, Haylee and Hayden Gross, Logan and Lauren Lewis, Bailey and Raeley Rowden.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
JUL
21
Graveside service
02:15 PM
East Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
